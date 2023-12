In this episode, we make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner. Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark starts us off with Singapore Curry Noodles. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Korean Spicy Chilled Noodles with bold contrasting flavors and textures. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares light and aromatic Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Scallions.