A Trip to the Big Easy

Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Seafood Fra Diavolo, Salmon Piccata; Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread; grocery store tips.
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Extras
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.