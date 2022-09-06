Fried Chicken and Biscuits

Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Lard-Fried Chicken, and Toni Tipton-Martin delves into the history of Edna Lewis’ famous fried chicken. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of regional potato chips, and Bryan Roof makes a BLT Salad from the Recipe Box. Morgan Boiling makes Bridget Blueberry Biscuits.