Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake

Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb with Charred Scallion Sauce. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for spray mops. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about a popular cheesecake that's taking the world by storm, and Bridget makes host Julia Collin Davison a showstopping La Viña-Style Cheesecake.