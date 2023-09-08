© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Banner
Cook's Country

Jamaican Feast

Season 16 Episode 1610 | 25m 46s

Morgan Bolling makes host Julia Collin Davison Jamaican Oxtail, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about oxtail dishes around the world. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for countertop compost bins, and Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Jamaican Rice and Peas.

Aired: 09/08/23 | Expires: 01/09/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 16
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Fish Tacos and Fried Shrimp
San Diego Fish Tacos, Crispy Fried Shrimp; a visit to San Diego; tasting tortilla chips.
Episode: S16 E1602 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Hawaiian Melting Pot
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Sisig and Wings
Sisig, Soy Sauce Chicken Wings; a visit to Oakland, CA; Knorr’s Liquid Seasoning.
Episode: S16 E1604 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Biscuits and Chicken
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Texas Cookout
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs, Easy Blueberry Cobbler; a visit to El Paso, TX; Charcoal.
Episode: S16 E1601 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Never Enough Citrus
Smoked Citrus Chicken, Really Good Key Lime Pie; the origins of Key Lime Pie.
Episode: S16 E1603 | 25:46
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising Preview
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Preview: S50 E13 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Annika
Season 2 Official Preview
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen Preview
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Preview: S50 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky Preview
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Preview: S50 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Ancient Earth Series Preview
Witness the dramatic history of Earth, from its birth to the emergence of humanity.
Preview: S50 E11 | 1:00
Watch 2:04
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Grinch II With Whit
Whitney interviews with The Grinch!
Clip: 2:04
Watch 3:26
NOVA
Rare Fossil Appears to Show Mammal Attacking Dinosaur
Could a small mammal take down a dinosaur?
Clip: S50 | 3:26
Watch 5:22
NOVA
The nation’s first big offshore wind farm is coming
The first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the US is being built off Massachusetts.
Clip: S50 | 5:22
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 506
Torres Martial Arts Academy + Fuzzine Brewing Co. + Fairway Golf + Old Joliet Prison!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:47
Watch 5:05
NOVA
What Made the Titan Submersible Design Unconventional?
An international investigation into the fatal submersible implosion is underway.
Clip: S50 | 5:05