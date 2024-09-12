Mexican American Comfort Food

Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Cuban Sandwiches; a visit to Tampa, Florida’s Cuban Sandwich Festival; mustard tasting.
New England Bar Pizza, Lemon Pepper Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Grill Pans.
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a recipe for Cheesy Stuffed Shells.
Test cook Bryan Roof makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate One-Batch Fried Chicken.