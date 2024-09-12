© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Cook's Country

North Carolina Barbecue

Season 17 Episode 1701 | 26m 25s

Test Cook Morgan Bolling and host Bridget Lancaster head outside to make North Carolina Barbecue Pork. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares our recommended fire pits for cooking. Test Cook Carmen Dongo makes host Julia Collin Davison Lemonade with Honey.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 10/25/24
Cook's Country
Sausages and Salad
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Episode: S16 E1615 | 25:46
Cook's Country
The Cuban Sandwich Show
Cuban Sandwiches; a visit to Tampa, Florida’s Cuban Sandwich Festival; mustard tasting.
Episode: S15 E1518 | 25:13
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks
New England Bar Pizza, Lemon Pepper Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Grill Pans.
Episode: S15 E1517 | 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:55
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Cook's Country
Italian Comfort Food
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a recipe for Cheesy Stuffed Shells.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 24:23
Cook's Country
Chicken and Biscuits
Test cook Bryan Roof makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate One-Batch Fried Chicken.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 24:23
