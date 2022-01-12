© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Cook's Country

Southern Specialties

Season 11 Episode 1110 | 24m 39s

Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison share how to make the best Tennessee Pulled Turkey Sandwiches. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for paper towels, and test cook Bryan Roof makes Bridget Eastern North Carolina Fish Stew.

Aired: 01/10/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Midwestern Favorites
Tater Tot Hotdish, Wisconsin Butter Burgers; Buckeye Candies; review of corn strippers.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Low Country Party
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Thai Comforts
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:13
