Christine gets curious about bears, Bern, and the city’s founder, Berthold V. In Old Town, she tours the Zytlogge clock tower and its Renaissance mechanisms. Then, she follows Bern's subterranean stream, which surfaces in historic fountains. In Münsterplatz and Bern Minster, she learns how the Protestant Reformation impacted Bern. Later, she rests on Einstein’s Bench in the Rose Garden.