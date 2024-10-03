© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Curious Traveler

Curious Lyon, France

Season 7 Episode 706 | 28m 45s

Christine gets curious in Lyon, France. She wanders through the secret traboules, used by the French resistance, explores its ancient Roman origins on Fourvière Hill, visits the breathtaking Basilica of Notre Dame of Fourvière and finds out why Lyon is the capital of French gastronomy by tasting her way through the Les Halles food market.

Aired: 10/14/24 | Expires: 01/17/25
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27
Watch 29:03
Curious Traveler
Curious Lucerne
Lucerne’s name origin, dragon lore & Pontius Pilate on Mount Pilatus, Swiss chocolate.
Episode: S6 E601 | 29:03
Watch 27:46
Curious Traveler
Curious Sussex
Explore Sussex, England with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E410 | 27:46
Watch 27:25
Curious Traveler
Curious Ghent
Explore Ghent, Belgium with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:25
