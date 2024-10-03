© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Curious Traveler

Curious Regensburg, Germany

Season 7 Episode 705 | 28m 30s

Christine gets curious about Regensburg, Germany. Highlights: Regensburg's Roman roots as Radasbona; a curious window in its town hall, the Goliath House, Regensburg Cathedral & the Stone Bridge. Then she visits Eilsbrunn for the Guiness World Record holder for the oldest permanently open inn; then back to Regensburg to learn a traditional bead-stitching art form.

Aired: 10/14/24 | Expires: 01/10/25
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27
Watch 29:03
Curious Traveler
Curious Lucerne
Lucerne’s name origin, dragon lore & Pontius Pilate on Mount Pilatus, Swiss chocolate.
Episode: S6 E601 | 29:03
Watch 27:46
Curious Traveler
Curious Sussex
Explore Sussex, England with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E410 | 27:46
Watch 27:25
Curious Traveler
Curious Ghent
Explore Ghent, Belgium with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:25
