Eons

Were These Monsters Inspired by Fossils? (ASL)

Season 2 Episode 59 | 12m 18s

People have been discovering the traces and remains of prehistoric creatures for thousands of years. And they’ve also probably been telling stories about fantastic beasts since language became a thing. So, is it possible that the monsters that populate our myths and legends were influenced by the fossil record?

Aired: 10/28/19
Watch 10:09
Eons
When Giant Lemurs Ruled Madagascar (ASL)
Just a few thousand years ago, Madagascar was inhabited by giant lemurs.
Episode: S2 E58 | 10:09
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55
Watch 9:45
Eons
The Mystery of South America's False Horses
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Episode: S7 E2 | 9:45
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04
Watch 10:46
Eons
No Single Cradle of Humankind
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
Episode: S6 E19 | 10:46
Watch 10:18
Eons
The Hazy Evolution of Cannabis
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
Episode: S6 E18 | 10:18
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
