Eons

What's the Oldest Beverage

Season 7 Episode 3 | 11m 55s

When exactly did we start drinking other things, and why? To find out, we have to look at the world’s oldest beverages – which might not be what you expect.

Aired: 09/02/24
Watch 9:45
Eons
The Mystery of South America's False Horses
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Episode: S7 E2 | 9:45
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04
Watch 10:46
Eons
No Single Cradle of Humankind
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
Episode: S6 E19 | 10:46
Watch 10:18
Eons
The Hazy Evolution of Cannabis
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
Episode: S6 E18 | 10:18
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
