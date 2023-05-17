Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Eye On The Arts

Eye On The Arts | S8 E10

Season 8 Episode 10 | 26m 59s

For Olga Ziemska, humans and nature are one. Her sculptures give the viewers an opportunity to reflect, listen and find themselves. Meghan Laurel creates vibrant bouquets and dried arrangements with a darker aesthetic. Paul Henry's Art Gallery is a living marker of the history of Hammond, the Mueller family and several art communities. Muralist Alex Ann Allen.

Aired: 05/16/23
