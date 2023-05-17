Eye On The Arts | S8 E10

Extras
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Eye On The Arts Season 8
-
Eye On The Arts Season 7
-
Eye On The Arts Season 6
-
Eye On The Arts Season 5
-
Eye On The Arts Season 4
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Billy Foster-Jazz Pianist, John Hehman-Music Producer, Jackie Kalin-Jax Art, Kevin Firme.
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Roberto Ferrer - Wood Turner, Madison Wise - Blacksmith, Luke Eliot - Violin Maker, Chris
J. Faun Manne - former Fashion Designer turned artist, Robert Lee Fritz - Artist, Corey Ha
Sydney Raynor - Pottery, Edwin Shelton - Abstract Sculpture, Carol Estes - Mixed-media & P
Leslé Honoré - Poetry & Agency, Laurel Izard - Textile Artist, WNDR Museum - Art & Technol
Felting by Laura, Shannon Anderson - Children's Author, Neil Keinitz - Artist/Illustrator,
Leslé Honoré, Muntu Dance Theatre, Jeanette Passin-Sloan, Cracked Glass Studio