Eye On The Arts

EOA: S8 | E02

Season 8 Episode 2 | 26m 47s

For Leslé Honoré art and agency walk hand-in-hand. Laurel Izard’s textile art gives new life to extinct creatures. WNDR museum offers a unique artistic experience. Christine Newton created Plein air painting inspired by French Impressionists.

Aired: 03/21/23
Watch 26:59
Eye On The Arts
Eye On The Arts | S8 E10
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:59
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E09
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:29
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E08
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Episode: S8 E8 | 27:29
Watch 26:51
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E07
Billy Foster-Jazz Pianist, John Hehman-Music Producer, Jackie Kalin-Jax Art, Kevin Firme.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:51
Watch 26:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E06
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:29
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E05
Roberto Ferrer - Wood Turner, Madison Wise - Blacksmith, Luke Eliot - Violin Maker, Chris
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA S8 | E04
J. Faun Manne - former Fashion Designer turned artist, Robert Lee Fritz - Artist, Corey Ha
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E03
Sydney Raynor - Pottery, Edwin Shelton - Abstract Sculpture, Carol Estes - Mixed-media & P
Episode: S8 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8|E01
Felting by Laura, Shannon Anderson - Children's Author, Neil Keinitz - Artist/Illustrator,
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:47
Watch 29:01
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S7 | E10
Leslé Honoré, Muntu Dance Theatre, Jeanette Passin-Sloan, Cracked Glass Studio
Episode: S7 E10 | 29:01
