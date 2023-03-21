Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eye On The Arts

EOA: S8 | E03

Season 8 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

Sydney Raynor creates pottery inspired by the very elements of the Earth itself. Edwin Shelton creates abstract art from discarded objects. Carol Estes works with mixed media and photography. Muntu Dance Theatre has dedicated itself to preserving traditional West African dance.

Aired: 03/28/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eye On The Arts Season 8
  • Eye On The Arts Season 7
  • Eye On The Arts Season 6
  • Eye On The Arts Season 5
  • Eye On The Arts Season 4
Watch 26:59
Eye On The Arts
Eye On The Arts | S8 E10
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:59
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E09
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:29
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E08
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Episode: S8 E8 | 27:29
Watch 26:51
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E07
Billy Foster-Jazz Pianist, John Hehman-Music Producer, Jackie Kalin-Jax Art, Kevin Firme.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:51
Watch 26:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E06
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:29
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E05
Roberto Ferrer - Wood Turner, Madison Wise - Blacksmith, Luke Eliot - Violin Maker, Chris
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA S8 | E04
J. Faun Manne - former Fashion Designer turned artist, Robert Lee Fritz - Artist, Corey Ha
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E02
Leslé Honoré - Poetry & Agency, Laurel Izard - Textile Artist, WNDR Museum - Art & Technol
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8|E01
Felting by Laura, Shannon Anderson - Children's Author, Neil Keinitz - Artist/Illustrator,
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:47
Watch 29:01
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S7 | E10
Leslé Honoré, Muntu Dance Theatre, Jeanette Passin-Sloan, Cracked Glass Studio
Episode: S7 E10 | 29:01
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 1:08
Endeavour
Sass in Endeavour
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Clip: S9 | 1:08
Watch 2:10
Endeavour
Best Buds: Thursday and Morse
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Clip: S9 | 2:10
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03
Watch 0:43
Endeavour
Season 8 Recap
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Clip: S9 | 0:43