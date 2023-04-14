Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Eye On The Arts

EOA: S8 | E06

Season 8 Episode 6 | 26m 29s

Tina Brenda, tattoo artist and founder of Nephilim Studios. Peter N. Gray is a metal fabricator creating science-based steel and bronze sculptures. Andrea Peterson strives to keep a connection to the land and represent that through her work. Married couple George and Connie Kassal, Photographer, Painter, create side by side.

Aired: 04/18/23
