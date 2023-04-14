Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Eye On The Arts

EOA: S8 | E07

Season 8 Episode 7 | 26m 51s

For Billy Foster life and music are inseparable. John Hehman local music producer. Jackie Kalin creates portrayals of animals using wood glass and resin. Kevin Firme, metal, glass, and drawing.

Aired: 04/25/23
Watch 26:59
Eye On The Arts
Eye On The Arts | S8 E10
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:59
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E09
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:29
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E08
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Episode: S8 E8 | 27:29
Watch 26:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E06
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:29
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E05
Roberto Ferrer - Wood Turner, Madison Wise - Blacksmith, Luke Eliot - Violin Maker, Chris
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA S8 | E04
J. Faun Manne - former Fashion Designer turned artist, Robert Lee Fritz - Artist, Corey Ha
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E03
Sydney Raynor - Pottery, Edwin Shelton - Abstract Sculpture, Carol Estes - Mixed-media & P
Episode: S8 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E02
Leslé Honoré - Poetry & Agency, Laurel Izard - Textile Artist, WNDR Museum - Art & Technol
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8|E01
Felting by Laura, Shannon Anderson - Children's Author, Neil Keinitz - Artist/Illustrator,
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:47
Watch 29:01
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S7 | E10
Leslé Honoré, Muntu Dance Theatre, Jeanette Passin-Sloan, Cracked Glass Studio
Episode: S7 E10 | 29:01
