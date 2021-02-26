Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eye On The Arts

EOA: S4 | E1

Season 4 Episode 401 | 26m 48s

Laura Marie Panozzo uses driftwood to create sculptures. Michael Kowalke is the Principal Violist for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. Haunts Art Exhibit features photographers who capture architectural ruins. Gregg Hertzlieb, gives insight on pieces inspired by Lake Michigan’s shores. Joey Potts sets 18th Street apart in the Craft Brewing industry.

Aired: 03/21/19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eye On The Arts Season 8
  • Eye On The Arts Season 7
  • Eye On The Arts Season 6
  • Eye On The Arts Season 5
  • Eye On The Arts Season 4
Watch 26:59
Eye On The Arts
Eye On The Arts | S8 E10
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:59
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E09
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Episode: S8 E9 | 27:29
Watch 27:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E08
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Episode: S8 E8 | 27:29
Watch 26:51
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E07
Billy Foster-Jazz Pianist, John Hehman-Music Producer, Jackie Kalin-Jax Art, Kevin Firme.
Episode: S8 E7 | 26:51
Watch 26:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E06
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Episode: S8 E6 | 26:29
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E05
Roberto Ferrer - Wood Turner, Madison Wise - Blacksmith, Luke Eliot - Violin Maker, Chris
Episode: S8 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA S8 | E04
J. Faun Manne - former Fashion Designer turned artist, Robert Lee Fritz - Artist, Corey Ha
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E03
Sydney Raynor - Pottery, Edwin Shelton - Abstract Sculpture, Carol Estes - Mixed-media & P
Episode: S8 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8 | E02
Leslé Honoré - Poetry & Agency, Laurel Izard - Textile Artist, WNDR Museum - Art & Technol
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S8|E01
Felting by Laura, Shannon Anderson - Children's Author, Neil Keinitz - Artist/Illustrator,
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:47
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53