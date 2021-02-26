EOA: S4 | E5

Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Eye On The Arts Season 8
-
Eye On The Arts Season 7
-
Eye On The Arts Season 6
-
Eye On The Arts Season 5
-
Eye On The Arts Season 4
Olga Ziemska, Meghan Laurel, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, Alex Ann Allen
Lannie Turner, Musician, Mark Anderson, Kei Constantinov & Nancy Natow-Cassidy
Sharon Bladholm, Rocco Schiralli, & Nelson Wynn.
Billy Foster-Jazz Pianist, John Hehman-Music Producer, Jackie Kalin-Jax Art, Kevin Firme.
Tina Brenda-Tattoo, Peter N. Gray-Sculpture, Hook Paper, George Kassal, & Connie Kassal.
Roberto Ferrer - Wood Turner, Madison Wise - Blacksmith, Luke Eliot - Violin Maker, Chris
J. Faun Manne - former Fashion Designer turned artist, Robert Lee Fritz - Artist, Corey Ha
Sydney Raynor - Pottery, Edwin Shelton - Abstract Sculpture, Carol Estes - Mixed-media & P
Leslé Honoré - Poetry & Agency, Laurel Izard - Textile Artist, WNDR Museum - Art & Technol
Felting by Laura, Shannon Anderson - Children's Author, Neil Keinitz - Artist/Illustrator,
Extras
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.