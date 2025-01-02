© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Finding Your Roots

Family Recipes

Season 11 Episode 5 | 52m 10s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family trees of celebrity chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman—two men who have combined culinary skills with profound humanitarian goals. Traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas, Gates explores where these qualities came from, revealing that the ancestors of José & Sean have hidden connections to key moments in history—and to food.

Aired: 02/03/25 | Expires: 03/04/25
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Fathers and Sons
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Episode: S10 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Out of the Past
Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Episode: S9 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Anchormen
Journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones uncover the ancestors who blazed a trail for them.
Episode: S9 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
And Still I Rise
Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of Angela Y. Davis and Jeh Johnson
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Chosen
David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their Jewish roots from Eastern Europe to the US.
Episode: S9 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Family: Lost and Found
Joe Manganiello and Tony Gonzalez discover close relatives whose names they’ve never heard
Episode: S9 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Rising From the Ashes
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.
Episode: S9 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far from Home
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Episode: S9 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Secret Lives
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Episode: S9 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Salem's Lot
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
Episode: S9 E2 | 52:09
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!