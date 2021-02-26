© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 101

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 03s

Real Food Blends turns a family need into healthy options for tube feeding world-wide. West Side Theater Guild produces a short film that explores the generational divide. Patina Vintage offers a unique shopping experience for Hip, Hand-Picked, Curated Collections of True Vintage. And much more.

Aired: 05/02/19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Friends & Neighbors Season 5
  • Friends & Neighbors Season 4
  • Friends & Neighbors
  • Friends & Neighbors
  • Friends & Neighbors
Watch 29:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 503
Pet N Vets, Veteran/K9 triathlon, Veterans Museum, Chesterton Brewery - Vets brew for Vets
Episode: S5 E3 | 29:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 502
Play for Jake Foundation, Hamstra Gardens, King Hobbies RC cars, Shiralli Art & Cafe Cozy
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 501
Shadyhill Speedway, Indiana Dunes Pollinators LaPorte Historical Society Museum + more!
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 409
PFLAG Michigan City. Stateline Blueberries. Wolsfelt's Bridal. B.A.R.K Rangers.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 408
Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum, Sherwood Forest Paintball, Steel Wheels BMX, Merma
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 407
South Shore Sailing School, Lego Design, Collier Lodge, Albanese Confection, more.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia offers simple and elegant Italian food, Four Corner
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting, The Gaming Outpost
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 404
Veterans Special: Leon's Heroes and Dare2tri, Veterans Cafe, Chesterton Brewery
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:01
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53