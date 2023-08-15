© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 510

Season 5 Episode 10 | 26m 47s

Manic Meadery finds culinary creativity in one of the world's oldest drinks. Phil's Friends creates care packages made with love and filled with hope. Find the magic and fun at Harvest Tyme's Unicorn Tyme. Hamstra Gardens is a peaceful retreat for the community to enjoy.

Aired: 08/15/23
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 509
Patchables, Sharing Meadows, Shadyhill Speedway, + The Morton Arboretum
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 508
Sharing Meadows, Fresh Fruit Gives, Rolling Stonebaker Pizza, Northwoods Falls
Episode: S5 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 507
Tri-Town Safety Village, Driftwood Collective, Reins of Life + more!
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 506
Torres Martial Arts Academy + Fuzzine Brewing Co. + Fairway Golf + Old Joliet Prison!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 505
The Morton Arboretum, Purdue Students + Disc Golf, and Lakeshore PAWS.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:47
Watch 27:31
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 504
Transitions Equestrian Center Transitions, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Valpo Soup Co + MORE
Episode: S5 E4 | 27:31
Watch 29:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 503
Pet N Vets, Veteran/K9 triathlon, Veterans Museum, Chesterton Brewery - Vets brew for Vets
Episode: S5 E3 | 29:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 502
Play for Jake Foundation, Hamstra Gardens, King Hobbies RC cars, Shiralli Art & Cafe Cozy
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 501
Shadyhill Speedway, Indiana Dunes Pollinators LaPorte Historical Society Museum + more!
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:47
