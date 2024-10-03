American Voices 2024

FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
The Oscar-winning film documenting the Russian siege of Mariupol.
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter.
The Houston Astros cheating scandal and what it says about baseball today.
The story of one journalist’s battle to defend free speech in Putin’s Russia.
How the Israeli-Palestinian peace process begun at Oslo was derailed.
A two-part special looking at a little-known "two-strikes" law, and pregnancy in prison.