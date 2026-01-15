© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FRONTLINE

Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy

Season 2026 Episode 1

How did PFAS, the forever chemicals once used in popular stain-resistant carpets, end up in the water and environment in parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina? FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Post and Courier and AL.com investigate what happened and the ongoing health impacts.

Aired: 02/02/26
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Status: Venezuelan/Surviving CECOT
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of Germany's New Right
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Born Poor
An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Power & the Rule of Law
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Syria After Assad
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!