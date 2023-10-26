Putin vs. the Press

The story of one journalist’s battle to defend free speech in Putin’s Russia. With unique access, the film follows Nobel prize-winner Dmitry Muratov as he fights to keep his newspaper alive and his reporters safe amid a government crackdown.
Aired:09/25/23
