© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lakeshore Classic Movies

Cast a Dark Shadow (1955)

Season 2022 Episode 135 | 1hr 22m 39s

Learning she's about to change her will, a handsome young man (Dirk Bogarde) decides to dispose of his wealthy older wife. He soon has his eye on another wealthy woman (Margaret Lockwood).

Aired: 07/16/21
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:07:44
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Detour (1945)
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Episode: S2022 E112 | 1:07:44
Watch 1:41:32
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Scarlet Street (1945)
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Episode: S2022 E59 | 1:41:32
Watch 1:18:45
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Quicksand (1950)
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Episode: S2022 E108 | 1:18:45
Watch 1:10:49
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Hitch-hiker (1953)
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
Episode: S2022 E63 | 1:10:49
Watch 1:40:12
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Red House (1947)
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Episode: S2022 E72 | 1:40:12
Watch 1:22:13
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Young and Innocent (1937)
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Episode: S2022 E44 | 1:22:13
Watch 1:37:24
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper (1937)
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.
Episode: S2022 E88 | 1:37:24
Watch 1:20:07
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper Takes a Trip (1938)
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Episode: S2022 E89 | 1:20:07
Watch 1:28:28
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper Returns (1941)
Topper (Roland Young) tries to help a pretty ghost find her killer in this comedy-mystery.
Episode: S2022 E121 | 1:28:28
Watch 1:30:57
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Road to Bali (1952)
Bob Hope and Bing Crosby star as two song-and-dance men that sign on as deep sea divers.
Episode: S2022 E64 | 1:30:57
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53