Lakeshore Classic Movies

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)

Season 2022 Episode 29 | 1hr 55m 55s

As a young heiress, Barbara Stanwyck loses her aunt under suspicious circumstances. Now someone from her past has returned who may know the truth about her aunt’s death. Suspicion abounds in this film-noir that also stars Van Heflin and Kirk Douglas in his first big-screen role.

Aired: 02/05/20
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:07:44
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Detour (1945)
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Episode: S2022 E112 | 1:07:44
Watch 1:41:32
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Scarlet Street (1945)
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Episode: S2022 E59 | 1:41:32
Watch 1:18:45
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Quicksand (1950)
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Episode: S2022 E108 | 1:18:45
Watch 1:40:12
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Red House (1947)
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Episode: S2022 E72 | 1:40:12
Watch 1:10:49
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Hitch-hiker (1953)
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
Episode: S2022 E63 | 1:10:49
Watch 1:22:13
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Young and Innocent (1937)
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Episode: S2022 E44 | 1:22:13
Watch 1:37:24
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper (1937)
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.
Episode: S2022 E88 | 1:37:24
Watch 1:20:07
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper Takes a Trip (1938)
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Episode: S2022 E89 | 1:20:07
Watch 1:28:28
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper Returns (1941)
Topper (Roland Young) tries to help a pretty ghost find her killer in this comedy-mystery.
Episode: S2022 E121 | 1:28:28
Watch 1:27:21
Lakeshore Classic Movies
My Favorite Brunette (1947)
Bob Hope is mistaken for a detective by a baroness (Dorothy Lamour) in film noir parody.
Episode: S2022 E129 | 1:27:21
