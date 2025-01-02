© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Lakeshore Classic Movies

Made for Each Other (1939)

Season 2023 Episode 146 | 1hr 30m 45s

James Stewart and Carole Lombard star as a young couple navigating the challenges of marriage. From financial struggles to workplace stress and a medical emergency threatening their child, they face a series of trials that test their love and resilience. Directed by John Cromwell, this heartfelt film explores the enduring power of commitment and family amidst life's uncertainties.

Aired: 01/01/25
Access the entire Lakeshore Classic Movie library by becoming a member today! www.LakeshorePublicMedia.org/donate
Watch 1:12:56
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Emperor Jones
A man rises from convict to ruler, driven by ambition and fate.
Episode: S2023 E148 | 1:12:56
Watch 1:50:57
Lakeshore Classic Movies
A Star is Born
A rising actress and her fading mentor find love and heartbreak.
Episode: S2023 E147 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:41:32
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Scarlet Street (1945)
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Episode: S2023 E59 | 1:41:32
Watch 1:07:44
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Detour (1945)
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Episode: S2023 E112 | 1:07:44
Watch 1:18:45
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Quicksand (1950)
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Episode: S2023 E108 | 1:18:45
Watch 1:10:49
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Hitch-hiker (1953)
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
Episode: S2023 E63 | 1:10:49
Watch 1:22:13
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Young and Innocent (1937)
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Episode: S2023 E44 | 1:22:13
Watch 1:40:12
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Red House (1947)
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Episode: S2023 E72 | 1:40:12
Watch 1:20:07
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper Takes a Trip (1938)
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Episode: S2023 E89 | 1:20:07
Watch 1:37:24
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper (1937)
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.
Episode: S2023 E88 | 1:37:24
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!