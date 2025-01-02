Made for Each Other (1939)

A man rises from convict to ruler, driven by ambition and fate.
A rising actress and her fading mentor find love and heartbreak.
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.