The End of the Beginning

Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?