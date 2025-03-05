© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Marie Antoinette

The Worst Winter

Season 2 Episode 1 | 56m 26s

Marie Antoinette and Louis prove to be compassionate and capable rulers, embracing modern ideas that prioritize rewarding talent over inherited privilege. However, enemies lurk in every corner, even within the halls of Versailles.

Aired: 03/22/25 | Expires: 04/06/25
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Watch 54:38
Marie Antoinette
Pick a Princess
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23
