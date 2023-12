Explore the game-changing food scene in and around Boston. Chefs Valentine Howell and Yahya Noor lead host Alex Thomopoulos on a culinary tour that includes sea scallops in New Bedford, artisanal spirits in Plymouth and fresh produce from the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm. The day ends with a delicious feast featuring seared scallops and fava bean stew served with saffron rice and chapati.