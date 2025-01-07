© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Nature

Landlords | Big Cats, Small World

Season 43 Episode 6

Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs on the shores of Botswana’s Gomoti River. Narrated by David Oyelowo.

Aired: 01/21/25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Feelings | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Episode: S42 E3 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Thinkers | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.
Episode: S42 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:18
Nature
The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Episode: S42 E1 | 53:18
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Relationships | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Episode: S42 E4 | 53:25
Watch 52:59
Nature
Black Mamba
Scientists aim to change the public perception of one of Africa's most dangerous snakes.
Episode: S28 E11 | 52:59
Watch 53:13
Nature
Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas
Witness the wildlife and serene beauty of America’s Wild West.
Episode: S39 E10 | 53:13
Watch 50:19
Nature
The Bat Man of Mexico
Meet Mexico’s very own ‘Bat Man,’ an ecologist dedicating his life to saving bats.
Episode: S39 E13 | 50:19
Watch 53:13
Nature
Australia | Animals with Cameras
Australian animals take cameras into their secret world.
Episode: S40 E7 | 53:13
Watch 53:43
Nature
Oceans | Animals with Cameras
Get a first-person look at the lives of ocean creatures like sharks, turtles and gannets.
Episode: S40 E6 | 53:43
