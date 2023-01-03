© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
NOVA

Looking for Life on Mars

Season 48 Episode 2 | 53m 46s

NASA launches its most ambitious hunt for traces of life on Mars, landing a car-sized rover in a rocky, ancient river delta. The rover will stow samples for possible return to Earth and test technology that may pave the way for human travel to Mars.

Aired: 02/23/21 | Expires: 02/23/24
Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:31
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Your Brain: Perception Deception
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Episode: S50 E9 | 53:30
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Episode: S50 E8 | 53:20
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Episode: S50 E6 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Weathering the Future
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
Episode: S50 E5 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
New Eye on the Universe
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Episode: S50 E4 | 53:31
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
Episode: S50 E3 | 53:22
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Star Chasers of Senegal
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Episode: S50 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
NOVA
London Super Tunnel
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
Episode: S50 E1 | 53:20
