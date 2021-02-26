© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
NOVA

Is There Life on Mars?

Season 35 Episode 18 | 52m 06s

After four decades of fly-by probes, orbiters, landers, and rovers, the quest for life on Mars is as tantalizing as ever. NOVA goes behind the scenes of the latest NASA missions to the Red Planet to reveal new clues and challenges on the road to answering this ultimate question. NOVA shows scientists and engineers in action, directing the operations of spacecraft millions of miles away.

Aired: 12/28/08 | Expires: 12/14/15
Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:31
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Your Brain: Perception Deception
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Episode: S50 E9 | 53:30
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Episode: S50 E8 | 53:20
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Episode: S50 E6 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Weathering the Future
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
Episode: S50 E5 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
New Eye on the Universe
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Episode: S50 E4 | 53:31
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
Episode: S50 E3 | 53:22
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Star Chasers of Senegal
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Episode: S50 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
NOVA
London Super Tunnel
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
Episode: S50 E1 | 53:20
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53