PBS Space Time

Interstellar Expansion WITHOUT Faster Than Light Travel

Season 10 Episode 9 | 20m 15s

In the far future we may have advanced propulsion technologies, but what if those technologies never materialize? Are we imprisoned by the vastness of space—doomed to remain in the solar system of our origin? Perhaps not. A possible path to a contemporary cosmic dream may just be to build a ship which can support human life for several generations; a so-called generation ship.

Aired: 05/15/24
Watch 16:19
PBS Space Time
What Happens If You Jump Into A Black Hole?
Today we are jumping into a black hole. Again.
Episode: S10 E8 | 16:19
Watch 15:36
PBS Space Time
Why Is The World Rushing Back To The Moon?
The Moon: humanity’s first destination beyond our atmosphere.
Episode: S10 E7 | 15:36
Watch 15:07
PBS Space Time
How Eclipses Revealed Our Solar System
So how did humans figure out the solar system? Eclipses!
Episode: S10 E6 | 15:07
Watch 15:02
PBS Space Time
What If Gravity is Not A Fundamental Force?
Is gravity just an emergent effect of entropy?
Episode: S10 E5 | 15:02
Watch 14:28
PBS Space Time
Does Space Emerge From A Holographic Boundary?
Is our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary?
Episode: S10 E4 | 14:28
Watch 14:12
PBS Space Time
Dark Forest: Should We Not Contact Aliens?
What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed?
Episode: S10 E3 | 14:12
Watch 15:13
PBS Space Time
What Happens If We Nuke Space?
So what exactly is an EMP, and how dangerous are they?
Episode: S10 E2 | 15:13
Watch 14:44
PBS Space Time
What if Singularities DO NOT Exist?
The terrible singularity at the heart of the black hole may be no more.
Episode: S10 E1 | 14:44
Watch 14:33
PBS Space Time
Did JWST Solve The Mystery of Supermassive Black Hole Origin
We may have solved the mysterious origins of supermassive black holes in our universe.
Episode: S9 E36 | 14:33
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
Does Antimatter Create Anti-Gravity?
Does antimatter fall down, or does it fall up?
Episode: S9 E35 | 16:30
