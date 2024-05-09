© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

What Happens If You Jump Into A Black Hole?

Season 10 Episode 8 | 16m 19s

Today we are jumping into a black hole. Again. Why? Well, to determine the fundamental structure of spacetime and its connection to quantum entanglement of course.

Aired: 04/30/24
Watch 15:36
PBS Space Time
Why Is The World Rushing Back To The Moon?
The Moon: humanity’s first destination beyond our atmosphere.
Episode: S10 E7 | 15:36
Watch 15:07
PBS Space Time
How Eclipses Revealed Our Solar System
So how did humans figure out the solar system? Eclipses!
Episode: S10 E6 | 15:07
Watch 15:02
PBS Space Time
What If Gravity is Not A Fundamental Force?
Is gravity just an emergent effect of entropy?
Episode: S10 E5 | 15:02
Watch 14:28
PBS Space Time
Does Space Emerge From A Holographic Boundary?
Is our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary?
Episode: S10 E4 | 14:28
Watch 14:12
PBS Space Time
Dark Forest: Should We Not Contact Aliens?
What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed?
Episode: S10 E3 | 14:12
Watch 15:13
PBS Space Time
What Happens If We Nuke Space?
So what exactly is an EMP, and how dangerous are they?
Episode: S10 E2 | 15:13
Watch 14:44
PBS Space Time
What if Singularities DO NOT Exist?
The terrible singularity at the heart of the black hole may be no more.
Episode: S10 E1 | 14:44
Watch 14:33
PBS Space Time
Did JWST Solve The Mystery of Supermassive Black Hole Origin
We may have solved the mysterious origins of supermassive black holes in our universe.
Episode: S9 E36 | 14:33
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
Does Antimatter Create Anti-Gravity?
Does antimatter fall down, or does it fall up?
Episode: S9 E35 | 16:30
Watch 14:29
PBS Space Time
Can The Crisis in Cosmology Be Solved With Cosmic Voids?
Could cosmic voids be driving the universe?
Episode: S9 E34 | 14:29
