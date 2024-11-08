POV Shorts: In Her Lane

An Afghan director is forced to flee home with his wife and daughters.
An artist’s canvas becomes an embattled space.
One man runs a marathon in hopes of lifting the veil of racial terror in his town.
Former child slaves in Ghana help their rescuer find others trapped in enslavement.
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.