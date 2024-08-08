© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Reactions

Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?

Season 10 Episode 10 | 12m 54s

A lot of people on the internet have been telling our host Alex to drink raw milk. This is a bad idea —, a particularly bad one actually. So she wanted to make a video about why it's such a bad idea to consume raw milk, then she realized she's been eating raw milk without even knowing it via cheese. That's when things got complicated.

Aired: 07/30/24
Watch 14:04
Reactions
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
Watch 12:02
Reactions
Chirality is Just Turtles All the Way Down
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:02
Watch 17:23
Reactions
This (Edible) Mushroom Could Kill You
What happens when you eat morel mushrooms.
Episode: S10 E7 | 17:23
Watch 10:31
Reactions
Science Doesn't Understand How Ice Forms
WARNING: this video contains incredible macro footage of supercooled water droplets nucleating ice.
Episode: S10 E6 | 10:31
Watch 13:12
Reactions
Is There a Quick Fix for Ocean Acidification?
Let's dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Episode: S10 E5 | 13:12
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you'll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 10:13
Reactions
We Are Made of Star Stuff
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:13
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don't?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
Watch 10:20
Reactions
Can Science Beat Counterfeit Detector Pens?
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Episode: S10 E1 | 10:20
Watch 13:06
Reactions
The Antibiotic Resistance War
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Episode: S9 E17 | 13:06
