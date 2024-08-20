© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Secrets of the Dead

Returning to Babylon

Season 21 Episode 4

A moving story of a people reclaiming their cultural heritage after an occupying force tried to erase it. Priceless artifacts from the Assyrian Empire were destroyed during the Isis occupation of Mosul. Now, a team of archaeologists is dedicated to finding pieces that survived. One possible discovery: the location of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Aired: 10/01/24
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:16
Watch 54:46
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:46
Watch 55:02
Secrets of the Dead
Jurassic Fortunes
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Episode: S20 E6 | 55:02
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Sunken Basilica
Explore the sunken remains of an early Christian basilica in western Turkey.
Episode: S20 E5 | 55:16
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:16
Watch 55:41
Secrets of the Dead
King Arthur's Lost Kingdom
New evidence suggests the legend of King Arthur began in a Dark Ages trading village.
Episode: S17 E3 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Secrets of the Dead
Hannibal in the Alps
Where did Hannibal and his army cross the Alps to launch a surprise attack on Rome?
Episode: S17 E2 | 55:11
Watch 55:10
Secrets of the Dead
JFK & LBJ: A Time for Greatness
In many ways, President Lyndon B. Johnson was the most unlikely champion of Civil Rights.
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:10
Watch 54:41
Secrets of the Dead
Ben Franklin's Bones
Learn why Franklin held human skeletal remains in the basement of his British residence.
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:41
Watch 54:40
Secrets of the Dead
The Real Trojan Horse
Uncover evidence that could explain how ancient Greeks got inside the walls of Troy
Episode: S14 E3 | 54:40
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!