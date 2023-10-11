© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Whitney Reynolds Show

Living Past Your Expiration

Season 6 Episode 3 | 26m 32s

This episode empowers and inspires viewers to break free from the limitations often placed on them and live life to the fullest. From acclaimed rapper Lupe Fiasco switching paths to teaching rap theory at MIT, to a man who defied all odds after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Plus 103-year-old Sister Jean shares her wisdom and what it is like to live past “her expiration."

Aired: 10/29/23
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 6
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 5
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 4
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 3
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 2
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 1
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Real Reality
An exploration featuring Heather Gay and a man’s shocking family revelation + more
Episode: S6 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:47
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Something To Celebrate
Experience the celebration of Life, an interview with Robert De Niro + more!
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
6: WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E406 | 25:21
Watch 26:07
The Whitney Reynolds Show
5: WRS |Unspoken Narrative
Today’s guests are sharing their hidden stories that led to them living their truth.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:07
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans Preview
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Preview: S50 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno Preview
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Preview: S50 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising Preview
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Preview: S50 E13 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Annika
Season 2 Official Preview
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 2:00
Annika
Inside Look
Nicola Walker and the cast on the Season 1 bombshell ending and what's ahead in Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen Preview
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Preview: S50 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky Preview
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Preview: S50 E11 | 0:30
Watch 3:34
NOVA
Ancient Earth may have had Red Oceans
On Ancient Earth, rust deep in the oceans played a critical role in the formation of Earth
Clip: S50 E11 | 3:34
Watch 3:13
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Dreams and Their Stories
Whitney chats with two Broadway superstars about their dream of the big stage.
Clip: 3:13
Watch 2:42
NOVA
Introducing the NOVA Science Studio Program
The NOVA Science Studio is a youth science journalism program for high school students.
Clip: S50 | 2:42