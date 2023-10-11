© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Whitney Reynolds Show

The Art of Storytelling

Season 6 Episode 5 | 26m 04s

Celebrate the timeless tradition of storytelling in all its forms—a woman who reunited with all 11 of her sisters after being separated in the foster care system. A tattoo artist shares her rough past & how she has incorporated her challenges into her artistry. Actors from the TV shows “Outer Banks” & “The Chosen” share what storytelling means to them.

Aired: 11/12/23
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Watch 26:04
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Visible Vulnerability
People who have tapped into their vulnerability create a sense of great authenticity.
Episode: S6 E4 | 26:04
Watch 26:32
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Living Past Your Expiration
This episode delves into the lives of individuals who have redefined their purpose.
Episode: S6 E3 | 26:32
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Real Reality
An exploration featuring Heather Gay and a man’s shocking family revelation + more
Episode: S6 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:47
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Something To Celebrate
Experience the celebration of Life, an interview with Robert De Niro + more!
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
