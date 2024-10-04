© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
The Whitney Reynolds Show

Unsung Heroes

Season 8 Episode 4 | 26m 27s

Meet the Chris Tattoo Team, providing hope through art, the SharingSalvana Notes Crew, brightening hospital patients' days with music, and flag-football coach Juliana , highlighting football's positive impact. Discover the stories of these extraordinary individuals and their dedication to uplifting lives.

Aired: 11/10/24
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Watch 26:30
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Powerful Purpose
Stories of innovative and socially conscious entrepreneurs leveraging their platforms.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:30
Watch 25:57
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Extreme Survival
Extreme Survival” reveals Jessica Buchanan's remarkable journey of survival & change.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:57
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:21
Watch 26:07
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS |Unspoken Narrative
Today’s guests are sharing their hidden stories that led to them living their truth.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:07
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!