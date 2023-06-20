© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Vietnam War

09: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)-Vietnamese

Season 1 Episode 18 | 1hr 52m 04s

South Vietnamese forces fighting on their own in Laos suffer a terrible defeat. Massive U.S. airpower makes the difference in halting an unprecedented North Vietnamese offensive. After being re-elected in a landslide, Nixon announces Hanoi has agreed to a peace deal. American prisoners of war will finally come home – to a bitterly divided country.

Aired: 09/26/17 | Expires: 12/05/17
Funding for The Vietnam War is provided by Bank of America; Corporation for Public Broadcasting; PBS; David H. Koch; The Blavatnik Family Foundation; Park Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Ford Foundation Just Films; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; and Members of The Better Angels Society: Jonathan & Jeannie Lavine, Diane & Hal Brierley, Amy & David Abrams, John & Catherine Debs, Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, The Montrone Family, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, The Golkin Family Foundation, The Lynch Foundation, The Roger & Rosemary Enrico Foundation, Richard S. & Donna L. Strong Foundation, Bonnie & Tom McCloskey, Barbara K. & Cyrus B. Sweet III, The Lavender Butterfly Fund
Watch 1:50:57
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:50:27
The Vietnam War
10: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward) - Vietnamese
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:50:27
Watch 1:52:33
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:33
Watch 1:52:09
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:09
Watch 1:51:41
The Vietnam War
08: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)-Vietnames
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E17 | 1:51:41
Watch 1:50:54
The Vietnam War
The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:54
Watch 1:50:26
The Vietnam War
07: The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)-Vietname
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:50:26
Watch 1:27:47
The Vietnam War
Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Shaken by the Tet Offensive, assassinations and unrest, America seems to be coming apart.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:27:47
Watch 1:27:19
The Vietnam War
06: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968) - Vietnamese
Shaken by the Tet Offensive, assassinations and unrest, America seems to be coming apart.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:27:19
Watch 1:28:18
The Vietnam War
This Is What We Do (July 1967-December 1967)
President Johnson escalates the war while promising the public that victory is in sight.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:28:18
