The Vietnam War

Season 1
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:50:57
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:50:27
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (Vietnamese Subtitles)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 1:50:27
Watch 1:51:28
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (Explicit Language Version)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E30 | 1:51:28
Watch 1:52:33
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:33
Watch 1:52:04
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (Vietnamese Subtitles)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:52:04
Watch 1:53:05
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (Explicit Language Version)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E29 | 1:53:05
Watch 1:52:09
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:09
Watch 1:51:41
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (Vietnamese Subtitles)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E18 | 1:51:41
Watch 1:52:41
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (Explicit Language Version)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E28 | 1:52:41
Watch 1:50:54
The Vietnam War
The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:54
