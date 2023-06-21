© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Vietnam War

03: The River Styx (January 1964-December 1965)

Season 1 Episode 23 | 1hr 58m 28s

With South Vietnam in chaos, hardliners in Hanoi seize the initiative and send combat troops to the south, accelerating the insurgency. Fearing Saigon’s collapse, President Johnson escalates America’s military commitment, authorizing sustained bombing of the north and deploying ground troops in the south.

Aired: 09/18/17 | Expires: 10/24/17
Funding for The Vietnam War is provided by Bank of America; Corporation for Public Broadcasting; PBS; David H. Koch; The Blavatnik Family Foundation; Park Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Ford Foundation Just Films; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; and Members of The Better Angels Society: Jonathan & Jeannie Lavine, Diane & Hal Brierley, Amy & David Abrams, John & Catherine Debs, Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, The Montrone Family, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, The Golkin Family Foundation, The Lynch Foundation, The Roger & Rosemary Enrico Foundation, Richard S. & Donna L. Strong Foundation, Bonnie & Tom McCloskey, Barbara K. & Cyrus B. Sweet III, The Lavender Butterfly Fund
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:50:57
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:51:28
The Vietnam War
10: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E30 | 1:51:28
Watch 1:50:27
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (Vietnamese Subtitles)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 1:50:27
Watch 1:52:33
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:33
Watch 1:53:05
The Vietnam War
09: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E29 | 1:53:05
Watch 1:52:04
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (Vietnamese Subtitles)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:52:04
Watch 1:52:09
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:09
Watch 1:52:41
The Vietnam War
08: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E28 | 1:52:41
Watch 1:51:41
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (Vietnamese Subtitles)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E18 | 1:51:41
Watch 1:50:54
The Vietnam War
The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:50:54
