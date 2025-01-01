© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Statehouse Conversations 2025

Jon Schwantes sits down with lawmakers and executive officeholders to hear about their priorities and outlook for the 2025 legislative session.
Tyler Zuccarelli

State Representative Carolyn Jackson (D) District 1 Representative

State Representative Earl Harris (D) District 2 Representative

State Senator Mark Spencer (D) District 3

State Senator Rodney Pole (D) District 4

State Representative Pat Boy
State Representative Hal Slager (R) District 16
State Treasurer Daniel Elliot (R)
Lieutenant Governor of Indiana Micah Beckwith
Indiana State Comptroller Elisa Nieshalla
