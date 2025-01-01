Statehouse Conversations 2025
Jon Schwantes sits down with lawmakers and executive officeholders to hear about their priorities and outlook for the 2025 legislative session.
State Representative Carolyn Jackson (D) District 1 Representative
Jackson_Carolyn_Rep_District 1_D.mp4
State Representative Earl Harris (D) District 2 Representative
Harris_Earl_Rep_District 2_D.mp4
State Senator Mark Spencer (D) District 3
Spencer_Mark_Sen_District 3_D.mp4
State Senator Rodney Pole (D) District 4
Pol Jr_Rodney_Sen_District 4_D.mp4
State Representative Pat Boy
Boy_Pat_Rep_District 9_D.mp4
State Representative Hal Slager (R) District 16
Slager_Hal_Rep_District 15_R.mp4
State Treasurer Daniel Elliot (R)
Elliott_Daniel_IN State Treasurer_R.mp4
Lieutenant Governor of Indiana Micah Beckwith
Beckwith_Micah_Lt Gov_R.mp4
Indiana State Comptroller Elisa Nieshalla
Nieshalla_Elise_Comptroller_R.mp4