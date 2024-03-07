Northwest Indiana veterans are being connected with job opportunities, thanks to federal investment and support from elected officials. James Rodriguez is the U.S. Department of Labor’s Assistant Secretary for Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS). He joined U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan in Lake County on Monday — including stops at American Job Center locations in Hammond and Gary, the Central Midwest Carpenters Union in Merrillville and Operation Charlie Bravo in Crown Point.

Listen • 1:26