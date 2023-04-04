The Whitney Reynolds Show is a program dedicated to being a safe space for delicate life stories. The show educates, inspires, and makes a difference, one topic at a time. What started as an online talk show, moved to NBC within its first year. In 2012 the show made strategic changes, which included a shift in focus and a move to PBS.

The new focal point concentrates on stories that need to be told. Some are delicate, there's a lot of inspiration and these stories can produce positive change. The mission truly developed when the show's Executive Producer connected some major dots in her own life. She developed a program that proves, even our most difficult moments can create a beautiful story. Our tagline is: YOUR STORY MATTERS. We want not only our guests, but also the viewers to understand that fully, feel seen and know they are not alone in their journey.

We are an independently owned TV show and after 10 seasons of meeting with each potential new market, the show got picked up for national syndication. On Jan 6th, 2021 The Whitney Reynolds Show made it's national debut on PBS.

Since going national the Emmy Nominated and Telly award-winning program has opened a new studio in Chicago, started working with major celebs on sharing their truths, gained prime-time airings in major markets and has also started airing digitally on TUBI TV, AMAZON PRIME AND APPLE TV. The show is currently working on season 5 and will hit PBS markets 4/4/2023.

So much has changed over the years, however, some things have not... We are still committed to the mission that over a decade ago bucked the trend. We knew then and still believe: HOPE belongs to us all, even in our hardest moments.