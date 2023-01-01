The Lively One: Dick Brannan’s Rise to Drag Racing Fame

At the time, Ford was struggling to make a mark in this popular sport, falling behind fellow Motor City automakers in capturing the attention of the youth market at the track. Ford cars were generally considered too heavy to win. However, that changed the day the 22-year-old underdog went on to beat more than 60 other cars and take first place.

Following his win, Ford appointed Brannan race coordinator of their factory drag team. Brannan’s racing knowledge and automotive innovations would help rewrite the history of one of America’s most iconic brands.

The Lively One tells the unlikely story of a racing legend who captured multiple records and led Ford Motor Company to national prominence during the "golden age" of drag racing.